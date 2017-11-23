Hub to help trade groups work together

A new Trade Association (TA) Hub housing over 20 trade associations was opened in Jurong yesterday.

Coming under one roof will help them foster "a culture of mutual support and collaboration", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who opened the hub. He called on the associations to expand their global footprint together.

The TA Hub occupies the Jurong Town Hall building. Its anchor tenant is the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr Lee highlighted the role of "aggregators and multipliers" that the more than 300 trade associations and chambers play in Singapore's business eco-system. They help small and medium-sized firms do together what "would otherwise be difficult for a single company to do alone", he added.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS