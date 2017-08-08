How the travel options compare

Ride hailing

Mode of transport: UberX

Drop-off point: Millenia Walk (from Toa Payoh North)

Cost: $15.33

Total travelling time: 35 minutes, including a 15-minute walk

Bike sharing

Mode of transport: Mobike

Drop-off point: Suntec City (from Toa Payoh North)

Cost: Around $2.50 usually, but free, thanks to a promotion by Mobike

Total travelling time: Two-and-a-half hours, including a 15-minute walk

MRT

Route: Braddell station (North South Line) to Promenade station (Circle/Downtown Line), with a transfer at Newton station

Cost: $1.15

Total travelling time: 35 minutes, including a 15-minute walk

Bus

Route: Service 232 from Toa Payoh Lorong 1 to Toa Payoh Lorong 6, transfer to service 57

Drop-off point: Bus stop in front of One Raffles Link

Cost: $1.33

Total travelling time: An hour, including a 10-minute walk