How the travel options compare

Ride hailing
Mode of transport: UberX
Drop-off point: Millenia Walk (from Toa Payoh North)
Cost: $15.33
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Total travelling time: 35 minutes, including a 15-minute walk
Bike sharing
Mode of transport: Mobike
Drop-off point: Suntec City (from Toa Payoh North)
Cost: Around $2.50 usually, but free, thanks to a promotion by Mobike
Total travelling time: Two-and-a-half hours, including a 15-minute walk
MRT
Route: Braddell station (North South Line) to Promenade station (Circle/Downtown Line), with a transfer at Newton station
Cost: $1.15
Total travelling time: 35 minutes, including a 15-minute walk
Bus
Route: Service 232 from Toa Payoh Lorong 1 to Toa Payoh Lorong 6, transfer to service 57
Drop-off point: Bus stop in front of One Raffles Link
Cost: $1.33
Total travelling time: An hour, including a 10-minute walk