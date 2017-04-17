Woodlands revamp: Scenic link to waterfront popular with residents

When engineer Prakash D., 44, moved to the area 15 years ago, there was little development, and the estate lacked facilities.

Over the years he has lived in Marsiling, Woodlands and, now, Admiralty.

But yesterday, he left impressed after walking through with his family a new exhibition at Woodlands Central detailing up-and-coming developments in Woodlands.

The WoodsVista Gallery - a new 1.9km scenic route connecting Woodlands Central to the Woodlands waterfront - was particularly popular with residents.

Software manager Foo Toon Hai, 40, said his two young daughters would enjoy the greenery.

Mr Foo was there to check out the new residential developments to be sited at Woodlands Central and Woodlands North Coast.

"If the price and size are right, my wife and I will want to move. This is something I am quite excited about," said Mr Foo.

Dr Lee Nai Jia, head of South-east Asia research at Edmund Tie and Company, said property prices in the area are likely to appreciate gradually because of the projects.

However, he noted that the travelling time from Woodlands to the Central Business District is still long, and business clusters in the area have yet to mature to create jobs for people living there.

"Hence, there is still reluctance for people to move to Woodlands from other locations," he said.

SLP International executive director Nicholas Mak shared the view, adding: "To get people to go into Woodlands could pose a challenge and would ideally require proper strategising and the creation of higher-value jobs there."

The HDB's makeover of the estate will also include refreshing and upgrading neighbourhood centres and parks, adding ramps and lifts, and introducing an ecological network of green corridors to connect green nodes there. The cycling network in the area will also be connected to MRT stations.

The public can weigh in on the plans for Woodlands at an exhibition at Woodlands Central, next to Woodlands MRT station. The exhibition will run until April 30.

Melody Zaccheus