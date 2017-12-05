More than 30 families in public rental homes successfully applied for flat under Fresh Start Housing Scheme

SINGAPORE - More than 30 families have successfully applied for a flat under the Fresh Start Housing Scheme, which was launched in December last year, said Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 5).

The scheme aims to help families with at least one child below the age of 16 who live in public rental flats to buy a two-room Flexi flat.

Through the scheme, families can buy a two-room flexi flat on a shorter lease, which is more affordable than a flat on a standard 99-year lease. They can also get a new Fresh Start Housing Grant of up to $35,000 for a 60- or 65-year lease and take up a HDB Concessionary Loan.

A total of 56 families have been placed on the scheme and "are making the transition to becoming home owners again", said Mr Wong. Thirty-three of them have already successfully applied for a flat, he added.

The scheme stipulates conditions such as at least one of the applicants having been in stable employment for the previous 12 months and the average gross monthly household income not exceeding $6,000. Families also need to be assessed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

One of the successful applicants is Madam Kalaivani Kamal Batcha, who is currently renting a flat in Clementi with her two daughters. After being placed under the Fresh Start Housing Scheme in March, she managed to apply for a flat in Bukit Batok in May's Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise.

"Mdm Kalaivani and her family can look forward to collecting the keys to their new home early next year. I wish Mdm Kalaivani and the rest of the families the best of luck on their new homeownership journey," said Mr Wong.