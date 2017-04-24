””

Housing the old days in print

A field in Seletar West Farmway 6 in March 2004. The estate, which comprised seven blocks of four-storey flats, was completed by the HDB in 1979 and located in an area of pig and poultry farms. Small self-contained public housing estates were built to resettle rural dwellers displaced by land acquisition. After residents were relocated in 2004, the blocks were converted into a foreign workers’ dormitory. PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
Princess Elizabeth Park Estate in July 1992. Developed by SIT, this lush public housing estate was situated along a quiet stretch of Upper Bukit Timah Road. Construction was funded in part from money donated to the Princess Elizabeth Wedding Celebration Fund and street names such as Princess Elizabeth Drive, Princess Anne Hill and Philip Walk very much reflected the royal connection. The grounds now house several condominiums.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
Blocks at the old Stamford Estate in March 1999. The estate was sandwiched between Short Street and Prinsep Street and built by the SIT in 1952. Though the estate no longer exists, having given way to La Salle College of the Arts, four of the seven blocks of flats were retained and are now part of Singapore Management University residences.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
Neo Tiew Estate in May 1999. The military now uses it for urban warfare training, but in the 1980s, the estate was a small enclave tucked away in Lim Chu Kang and surrounded by chicken and vegetable farms. The estate was named after Neo Tiew, who died in 1975 and was a community leader and businessman who is credited with much of the development in Lim Chu Kang.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
Outram Park in January 2000. In 1970, Outram Prison, an old jail with 900 cells, was transformed into Outram Park, HDB’s first large-scale integrated residential and shopping complex. It was a landmark with its 12 rainbow-hued blocks of more than 1,200 units, and a thriving commercial centre with 450 businesses and restaurants.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
Tiong Bahru Estate in September 2000. Completed by the SIT in 1951, the C-shaped four-storey blocks 30 and 39 had shops on the ground floor and dwellings above. The two blocks in Kim Pong Road were demolished in 2002. The road was named after wealthy businessman and philanthropist Low Kim Pong.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
Duchess Estate town square in November 2000. The SIT’s construction of Duchess Estate in Queenstown began in 1954 and was subsequently completed by HDB in the mid-1970s. In the commercial centre, Duchess Market was the first to open in 1960, followed by the Queenstown Combined Clinic in 1963. Today, the stylish build-to-order projects Skyterrace@Dawson and Skyville@Dawson are the new face of this mature estate.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
The Lee To Beauty Parlour in Kallang Airport Estate in August 2001. The estate, developed by SIT, was opened on July 23, 1958. By the end of that year, it had a market, 68 shops and 3,000 flats spread over an area stretching from Dakota Crescent to Jalan Satu. All the blocks in Jalan Satu and Jalan Dua have been demolished.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
Kampong Silat Estate in September 2001. The layout of the estate mimicked a close-knit traditional Asian village. First came the single-storey artisan quarters and shops, built by SIT in 1948, followed by low-rise blocks of flats. In all, 21 blocks were built, their simple but elegant forms well balanced against the undulating terrain.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
Winstedt Court Estate in September 2001. There were just three blocks of different heights in the estate, named after Sir Richard Olaf Winstedt, an influential adviser to the Johor royal family. Hidden from the busy Bukit Timah Road and Scotts Road, the estate was built by SIT in 1957 on the site of old waterworks-filter beds.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
Nine-storey “skyscraper” flats at the junction of Prinsep Street and Short Street in October 2001. Block 13, with 196 two-room flats and eight maisonettes, had one of the largest number of units in a single block. The block had a shopping arcade with 34 shops. The estate was demolished in 2006.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY
Taman Jurong in Yung Kuang Road in February 2007. Taman Jurong had its beginnings in 1963, when quarters were built to house workers of the newly created Jurong Industrial Estate. From the beginning, the estate was designed to be self-contained with wet markets, shops and food centres. The quadrangle of the town centre was where workers would gather to chat at the end of the day.PHOTOS: KOH KIM CHAY

Photographer has spent 30 years capturing old estates before they were demolished

Published: 
1 hour ago
xiaobinn@sph.com.sg

Hobbyist photographer Koh Kim Chay feels deeply rooted in Singapore's public housing estates.

For almost three decades, using an analogue film camera, he has documented thousands of homes before they were demolished.

The retired engineer, 60, grew up in Stirling Road, in two of Singapore's oldest HDB blocks.

Three rental blocks - 45, 48, and 49 - were completed in 1961, and Mr Koh's family had a flat on the seventh floor of Block 48. They moved to Block 45 in 1974.

He remembers that when a man selling bread came by on his bicycle, there was no need for his mother and other neighbours to go downstairs - they would just lower a basket on a rope to pay for and collect their bread.

There were also cows that roamed freely in the vicinity. And he recalls many happy hours spent fishing for guppies in the stream that is now the Alexandra Canal.

Mr Koh, who is married with a son, now lives in an executive Housing Board flat in Choa Chu Kang.

From the lush expanse of the colonial-era Princess Elizabeth Park estate to the brick-clad heights of Pickering Street, they have all been captured by Mr Koh before they were demolished.

Many of the dwellings were built by the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT), set up in July 1927 under the Singapore Improvement Ordinance to solve the serious housing shortage then faced by a rapidly growing population. The SIT was dissolved in 1959, and its successor, the HDB, took over in February 1960.

Other photographs showcase the newer-generation flats in refurbished or newly emerging estates in the 1970s through to the 1980s, with amenities such as schools, food centres, markets, and shops. These are all gone too.

Mr Koh hopes to publish a photo book of 27 old estates, titled Singapore's Vanished Public Housing Estates.

Working with him is photographer and former teacher Eugene Ong, 39, who helped to curate the pictures and did research for the accompanying text.

Last month, they started a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise US$10,000 (S$14,000) to cover the design and printing cost of 500 copies.

The book is designed by Do Not Design, a creative agency specialising in work for art, culture and commerce.

So far, the duo have raised about 86 per cent of their target. The campaign will end on May 10.

Mr Koh hopes the book can help Singaporeans remember the places that had to make way for new buildings. "After documenting old Singapore for the past 30 years, I feel it is important to leave something tangible for posterity," he says.

"There are lots to learn from the photos and they are a part of Singapore's history that many have never seen before as the buildings are no longer here. We have to tell those stories."

•Go to igg.me/at/svphe to support the crowdfunding campaign.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 24, 2017, with the headline 'Housing the old days in print'. Print Edition | Subscribe
