HDB resale volume down 4% in April; resale prices fell by 0.3%: SRX

SINGAPORE - Resale volume for Housing Board flats fell by 4 per cent in April, SRX said in a media flash report.

According to HDB resale data compiled by SRX Property, 1,834 HDB resale flats were sold in April, compared with the previous month's 1,910.

April's resale volume was also 0.9 per cent lower than in April 2016, where 1,850 units were resold.

At the same time, resale prices in April went down by 0.3 per cent.

The resale prices of five-room HDB flats increased by 0.2 per cent, while those of three-room, four-room and executive flats fell by 0.2 per cent, 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent respectively. Prices have declined by 11.4 per cent since the peak in April 2013.

In April, HDB resale prices in mature estates decreased by 0.9 per cent, compared to 0.2 per cent in non-mature estates.