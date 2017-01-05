HDB resale prices fall by 0.3 per cent in December: SRX

SINGAPORE - Housing & Development Board (HDB) resale prices fell by 0.3 per cent in December, compared to the month before.

Resale prices of flats in mature estates dipped by 0.2 per cent, while those in non-mature estates dropped by 0.4 per cent, according to the latest data released by SRX Property on Thursday (Jan 5).

There were also fewer resale flats transacted in December.

According to HDB resale data compiled by SRX Property, 1,364 resale units were sold that month, a 13.9 per cent decrease from the 1,585 transacted units in November (2016).

Year on year, resale flat prices decreased by 0.2 per cent, compared to December 2015, showed the SRX Property Price Sub-Indices.

The year-on-year comparison also showed that prices in mature estates increased by 1 per cent, while those in non-mature decreased by 1.2 per cent in December (2016).

SRX Property also said that the overall median transaction over X-Value (TOX) for HDB was zero in December (2016).

The median TOX measures how much people are overpaying or underpaying against the computer-generated estimated market value or the X-Value.