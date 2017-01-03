HDB resale prices fall by 0.1% in Q4

SINGAPORE - Resale flat prices fell by 0.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with the third quarter.

This is according to flash estimates of the latest Resale Price Index (RPI), released by the Housing & Development Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Jan 3).

For the whole of 2016, public housing resale prices declined by 0.1 per cent.

The RPI, which provides information on the general price movements in the resale public housing market, is 134.6 for the fourth quarter, HDB said.

For the first, second and third quarters of last year (2016), the index kept steady at 134.7.

The HDB said it will launch 17,000 new flats for sale this year, with the first Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise in February. About 4,100 flats in Clementi, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands will be offered.

More detailed public housing data for the fourth quarter will be released on Jan 26.