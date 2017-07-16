Giving feedback easier now on OneService app and portal

A partnership between the Municipal Services Office (MSO) and all 16 town councils here aims to make it easier for residents to provide feedback on issues in their Housing Board estates.

Matters such as the maintenance of HDB carparks and other common areas, which fall under the purview of town councils, can now be reported using the new "Facilities in HDB Estates" category on the OneService mobile app and portal.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who heads the MSO, announced this yesterday at an event at Bedok Town Square.

The MSO was established in 2014 to improve inter-government agency cooperation on municipal issues. The OneService mobile app and online portal - launched in 2015 and last year respectively - are aimed at making it easier for members of the public to provide feedback on municipal issues without having to identify the government agency or town council responsible.

More than 94,000 people currently use OneService, an increase of 47 per cent from last year, and to date about 111,000 cases have been reported through the service.

According to the Ministry of National Development, about 35 per cent of all feedback on municipal issues - or about 2,100 cases per month - received via the OneService app and portal fall under the scope of town councils.

While feedback on municipal issues can now be provided to town councils using the iTown@SG app, Ms Fu said OneService allows for a "wider interface" between town councils and public agencies.

"Regardless of where you are, whether it's an HDB estate or a public area, the OneService app will support you," she said. She noted however that each town council would decide how to respond to different issues, based on its own priorities.

"The town councils will still retain management control over how they manage their towns," said Ms Fu.

East Coast-Fengshan Town Council general manager Tan Gim Tat said the new option in the OneService app and portal will allow for faster response to issues. "Previously there could be a delay of up to two or three days in responding to issues as they would be routed through other agencies before going to the town council," he said.

Mr Tan added that it would make it easier for town councils to keep track of feedback from residents.

Bedok resident Amy Tan, a 32-year-old housewife who signed up for OneService yesterday, said she found the app useful and would use it to report issues such as mosquito breeding in her neighbourhood.

Zhaki Abdullah