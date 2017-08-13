First 15 get keys to flats

Madam Rohani Ahmad, 60, will soon get a taste of kampung-like living when she moves into her new studio apartment at Kampung Admiralty.

The first 15 residents collected the keys to their new apartments yesterday. Kampung Admiralty, the first of 10 similar HDB build-to-order projects with childcare and elderly centres housed in the same area, features two blocks of Housing Board flats meant for the elderly, comprising 104 studio apartments in total.

The units are the first of their kind here with features for seniors to live independently and actively.

Said Madam Rohani, a dental therapist who will be living alone in her 45 sq m flat: "It feels smaller than my previous place, but I do not mind because the community is bigger. All of us older folk can look after each other."

Speaking at the kampung's first community day, Mr Khaw Boon Wan, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport, said it is designed to fight against loneliness, ill-health, depression and inconsiderate behaviour by encouraging inter-generational bonding, social interactions and active ageing.

There have been occasional calls for retirement villages here, emulating those seen in Australia and the United States, he added.

Mr Khaw said Kampung Admiralty is a Government-led effort so "seniors can live happily, actively and healthily in an HDB town".

The new development includes a two-level Admiralty Medical Centre that is managed by the Alexandra Health System and currently treats about 100 patients daily. A hawker centre with 43 food stalls, managed by NTUC Foodfare, will open next month.

To date, 103 out of 104 units at Kampung Admiralty have been snapped up after the flats were first offered in the July 2014 BTO exercise. They are mostly sold on 30-year leases.

Of the 103 units, 44 were booked under the Studio Apartment Priority Scheme and the Senior Priority Scheme. These give priority to elderly residents who wish to age in a familiar environment or those who want to live near their parents or married child.