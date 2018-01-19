Condos move to ban drones to protect residents' privacy

SINGAPORE - Condominiums here have been banning the use of drones on their premises.

A check with 10 condos across the island showed that seven did not allow the flying of drones on their grounds.

Parc Palais, located in Hume Avenue, even sent a circular to residents, warning that the flying gadgets may be confiscated.

Another condo, situated in east Singapore, also passed house rules to ban drones after one was found hovering at an 18th-floor unit last month with a camera pointing into a home.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) website states that management committees can apply for a court order to stop someone from disobeying house rules or by-laws, and to recover damages.

The bans could affect real estate agents who use drone photography or videos in their property listings, and the use of drones to inspect building facades - an idea which has been mooted by the BCA and the Housing Board.

Only two of the seven condos that banned drones, including Parc Palais, spelled out the ban in their house rules, but the other five said they would stop any flying of drones in the estate.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) does not prohibit the flying of drones in private estates, but rules stipulate that they should not be flown within 5km of an aerodrome - such as an airport or air base - or across security-sensitive "protected areas".

Condo management staff cited safety and privacy as reasons for their bans.

Mr Jeremy Lim, strata residential manager for Parc Palais, said drones fitted with cameras may intrude on privacy. He added that the condo was "following government policy"and would hand any confiscated drones to an authority such as the police.

He did not say whether any drones had caused a disturbance in the estate.

Hume Park 1, also in Hume Avenue, has no written rules on prohibiting the use of drones, but condo manager Jason Lee said that if they are used for "taking photos of people's houses", the management would not allow it and report incidents to the police.

"If it's used for fun, it's OK," he said in Mandarin.

Real estate agents have been increasingly using drone video and photography to showcase homes to potential buyers.

Condo management staff were almost unanimous in not allowing drones to be used for property listings. "No way," said Parc Palais' Mr Lim. "It is strictly out of the question."

Ms Christine Ang, condo manager for Clover By The Park in Bishan, agreed, pointing to privacy issues. "What is the point of staying in a private condo if there is no privacy?"

Real estate portal SRX Property, operated by StreetSine Technology group, launched a feature called X-Drone last September. It showcases homes using aerial photos and videos.

StreetSine chief technology officer Jeremy Lee said that the CAAS would require its drone pilots to be licensed with the agency and to file flight plans.

Mr Chris Koh, director of real estate agency Chris International, said his firm is considering the use of drones as it has "a lot of pros".

"But the only concern is the authorities, as there are privacy issues," he added.

"The technology can definitely help the property market - but no matter what, you need to find out if consent (to fly drones) is required."