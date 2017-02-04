askST: Smoking allowed inside one's own home and car

Reader Lim Cheng Kee wrote in to askST: "Is smoking allowed inside and outside HDB apartments? I see neighbours smoking along corridors and at void decks, while some smoke next to the main door. It gets suffocating when they smoke continuously and the wind blows the smoke towards my apartment."

Housing reporter Ng Jun Sen finds out.

The short answer: Yes, smoking inside one's HDB apartment is allowed. But step outside the home with a lit cigarette and one may run afoul of the law.

Common corridors, stairwells, staircase landings and void decks are all non-smoking areas as listed under the Smoking (Prohibition in Certain Places) Act, which is administered by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Since June 1 last year, the ban has also been extended to reservoirs and public parks, including those within private and public housing estates.

NEA officers actively enforce this law. If caught, an offender may be fined $200, or up to $1,000 if convicted in court.

Smoking is lawful in private areas such as your own home or in your car.

Certain open public spaces, such as uncovered walkways, surface carparks or dedicated smoking points, allow smoking too.

The lists of places where smoking is allowed or banned can be found on the NEA website (http://www.nea.gov.sg/public-health/smoking/smoking-prohibition).

While a neighbour who smokes at the corridor may be doing something illegal, calling the authorities might be a bad idea.

For the sake of neighbourliness, one might try to discuss the issue amicably.