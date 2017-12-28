Another HDB block hit by Sigma lift malfunction

Another case of malfunctioning lifts by Sigma Elevator has surfaced - this time at Block 805D, Keat Hong Close in Choa Chu Kang, leaving residents with just one of two lifts working until at least next month.

The Chua Chu Kang Town Council said it has been working with the lift manufacturer to hasten the process of shipping the required lift parts here.

The parts needed to complete repairs have to be shipped, instead of air-flown, to Singapore due to their weight and size.

Sigma has been banned from tendering for new HDB projects since October 2015 as its lift performance has not met the required standards.

Last month, ST reported that four blocks of Boon Keng Build-To-Order flats have seen erratic lift behaviour and at least 20 breakdowns since August last year.

Sigma lifts in other public estates, such as Punggol Arcadia, Edgefield Walk and Waterway Cascadia, were also breaking down repeatedly and out of service for long periods.

