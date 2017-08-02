About 5,300 HDB flats up for sale

Published
1 hour ago

Close to 5,300 public flats were put on sale yesterday. These included around 3,900 new Build-To-Order units in Bukit Batok and Sengkang - ranging from two-room flexi units to five-roomers.

The rest of the units, which include several 3Gen and executive flats, were leftover units from previous sale exercises.

These include some flats in popular mature estates such as Toa Payoh, Ang Mo Kio and Queens- town.

