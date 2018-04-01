24/7 room service

With no utility bills to pay, 24-hour room service and staff to make the beds and clean the bathroom, some hotel guests are not checking out of their rooms for months - even making them their homes.

Checks by The Sunday Times with more than 10 hotels, including luxury ones, revealed that long-term guests stay for anything from several months to a few years.

At one five-star hotel, some "permanent residents" have remained for more than five years, in guestrooms usually reserved for celebrities and heads of states.

Often, they are foreigners looking for an extended stay, but who do not want the hassle of a long-term apartment lease.

Some are there for business, others for leisure or retirement. Some are looking to relocate here.

A year's stay at a fully serviced branded hotel downtown can cost between $120,000 and $290,000. Renting a two-bedroom condominium apartment in the same location can cost anything from $30,000 to $140,000 a year.

But long-term guests believe the hotel staff's personal touch makes the difference. Staff make an effort to know them - from their names to their likes and dislikes - and even offer them tips on living in Singapore, such as where to get cheaper groceries.

The Shangri-La Hotel's longest occupants, who are from overseas, have lived in the hotel's Valley Wing for more than five years now.

Guests in the exclusive wing enjoy personalised service and amenities such as a private lobby and bathrooms with LCD television sets. Some of the suites come with fully stocked kitchenettes, eight-seater dining tables and marble bathrooms, among other things.

Its longest occupants, who include a Nobel Prize recipient, are there for leisure or retirement.

At Regent Singapore, a typical suite used by long-term guests would include a spacious living room with a well-furnished lounge area, a dining table for hosting gatherings and a balcony to unwind on. It also comes with upmarket touches such as a Nespresso coffee machine, L'Occitane toiletries and 300-thread-count bed linen.

The hotel has had guests who stay there "for months at a time", usually foreigners relocating to Singapore or visiting for business.

Hotels keep records of long-term guests' preferences, such as how they like their eggs cooked for breakfast and which drinks they want stocked in their minibar.

Mail is also delivered to their rooms by the concierge.

Mr Gianni Costa, hotel manager of Regent Singapore, said having personalised private bars and catering to dietary preferences are some of the ways to make these guests feel at home.

He said long-term guests like to have coffee with the hotel's management and chat with the bartenders at its Manhattan bar.

Mr Gino Tan, general manager at Pan Pacific Singapore, added: "Our long-stay guests are familiar faces to many of our colleagues.

"As their home away from home, they do treat some of our regular associates like family."

His hotel has long-term guests from countries such as Australia, Belgium, the United States and India, who check in for between three months and a year for work.

Some hotels go out of their way to make their long-term guests' stays even more memorable, such as by ensuring their favourite beverage or amenity is in the room upon their arrival. Mr Tan added: "A special welcome item could also be prepared by our chefs or we may offer them a dish that is not on the menu when they visit our restaurants."

Mr Costa's hotel arranges for a manager to be the point of contact for such guests, giving them "added peace of mind that someone is looking out for them".

It even places photos of the guests' family in the room and provides monogrammed bathrobes, bath towels and linen.

"Once, we even purchased a specific laundry detergent for a guest who wanted the clothes and bed linen washed with only that brand of detergent," said Mr Costa.

The relationship can go both ways. Former guests have sent holiday photos of their families to the hotels, bought gifts such as chocolates and sweets for staff, and e-mailed them while they were away to provide updates on their lives.

Often, long-term guests just want a comfortable place in an accessible location. For some, staying in a hotel is cheaper than renting a high-end apartment in a prime location.

A retired banker, who stayed in a hotel in town for four months last year, prefers the convenience. The American, who is in his 70s, used Singapore as a base to explore business opportunities in the region.

He noted that staff gladly offered him detailed directions to get to certain places here, shared local snacks with him, and even prepared a cake on his birthday.

"I didn't need to worry about the little details as there were receptionists, housekeepers and chefs to take care of them," he said.

"Some have even become my friends. Whenever I return to the hotel, it feels like I am coming home."