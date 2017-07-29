Household gas tariff to drop by 2%

The gas tariff for households using City Gas will decrease by 2 per cent or 0.36 cent per kilowatt hour (kwh) from Aug 1 to Oct 31.

This is mainly due to a 7.1 per cent decrease in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter, City Gas said yesterday.

Following the review, the gas tariff will be down to 17.68 cents per kwh from the previous 18.04 cents per kwh.

It added that the gas tariffs were based on Energy Market Authority guidelines, and have been approved by the gas industry regulator.

City Gas supplies town gas and natural gas to commercial and industrial customers.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 29, 2017, with the headline 'Household gas tariff to drop by 2%'.
