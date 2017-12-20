Household expenditure survey to continue

An ongoing survey to collect data on household income and expenditure will continue with a new batch of selected households from this month till next.

The households are in Bukit Panjang, Hougang, Kallang, Outram, Queenstown, River Valley, Singapore River, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

Data collected for the 11th Household Expenditure Survey will be used to facilitate studies on income and expenditure patterns, and in compiling the Consumer Price Index, said the Department of Statistics yesterday.

The survey, which is conducted once every five years, collects detailed information on households' expenditure, socio-economic characteristics, and ownership of consumer durables.

The latest survey was launched in October. It will involve 13,100 households in Singapore divided into 26 groups. They will be covered progressively over the one-year period until next September.

The data will be kept confidential in accordance with the Statistics Act, said the Department of Statistics.

Households selected for the survey will receive a letter informing them of their participation, and an information pamphlet. All survey officers carry an official identification card and a letter of authorisation issued by the Department of Statistics.

Those who wish to verify the identify of the officers may call the survey hotline on 1800-888-1718 from Mondays to Fridays between 9am and 10pm, and from 10am to 10pm on weekends, said the Department of Statistics.

Members of the public who have questions on the survey can e-mail singstat_hes@singstat.gov.sg or call the hotline from Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 10pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 10pm. The hotline is closed on public holidays.