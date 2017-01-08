House-warming party for former Dakota Crescent residents

Former Dakota Crescent residents were thrown a house-warming party yesterday by Mountbatten grassroots organisations and the Marine Parade Town Council, as they settled into their new flats in nearby Cassia Crescent. But some are still adjusting to s
Former Dakota Crescent residents were thrown a house-warming party yesterday by Mountbatten grassroots organisations and the Marine Parade Town Council, as they settled into their new flats in nearby Cassia Crescent.

But some are still adjusting to smaller living spaces.

Madam Tan Ai Kim, 95, used to live in a three-room rental flat in Dakota Crescent but now lives in a one-room rental flat.

Her daughter Chong Siew Hong, 58, a retiree, said: ''More than 60 of us could fit into the previous house for the Chinese New Year reunion dinner, but now we can't. We have to find another arrangement.'' Some 400 households had to vacate their previous homes because of estate renewal plans.

Mr Lim Biow Chuan (second from right) - MP for Mountbatten SMC, where Cassia Crescent is located - acknowledged that residents are still adjusting to their new but smaller homes. Still, they like the new lifts, which stop at every floor, unlike the Dakota ones, he said.

Shopping