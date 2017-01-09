Hotter weather this week as temperature reached 35.1 deg C on Jan 9: NEA

SINGAPORE - The highest temperature recorded on Monday (Jan 9) was 35.1 deg C, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said.

Singapore has been experiencing hotter and drier weather over the weekend, but this is expected to ease in the next few days, NEA said in a weather advisory on Monday evening.

Over the weekend, temperatures above 33 deg C were recorded at some weather stations.

The highest temperature recorded as at 3pm on Monday was 35.1 deg C at Sembawang, while it reached 34.5 deg C at Ang Mo Kio on Sunday.

"The dry weather can be attributed to moisture in our surrounding region being drawn into a low pressure system over southern Thailand," NEA said.

This resulted in fewer clouds and warmer temperatures over Singapore.

"The warm conditions are expected to ease in the next few days, with the return of localised thundery showers in the afternoon," NEA added.