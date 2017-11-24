Hotels sell soft toys to raise money for ST School Pocket Money Fund

SINGAPORE - Guests staying at six hotels around town this Christmas can help children in need under a scheme linked to the Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The Millennium Hotels group aims to raise over $20,000 for the fund by selling 1,800 specially made soft toy sets called "Alfred & Friends".

It features the company's icon, a guardsman bear called Alfred, and five other animals.

The toys cost a minimum donation of $20, with 70 per cent of the net proceeds going to the School Pocket Money Fund, which has been running for 17 years.

Youngsters can use money from the fund to buy school meals, pay for transport or use it to meet other education needs, easing the burden of parents on meagre incomes.

Buyers can either donate money and keep the toys or give the toys back so they an be donated to other kids.

The toys will be sold throughout December at the Orchard, Grand Copthorne Waterfront, M, Copthorne King's, Studio M and M Social hotels.

The organisation's concierge service for children, "Ask Alfred" will get 10 per cent of proceeds pledged to the school fund until the end of next year.

Mr Lee Richards, the hotel group's vice president of operations in Singapore, said: "In a way, we are getting them to think about doing a good deed for those less fortunate even as they enjoy themselves on holiday."