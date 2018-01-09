Hot Topics In The House

1 Panel to boost SkillsFuture claims' fraud detection

A suspected criminal syndicate swindled SkillsFuture Singapore of nearly $40 million. The Government's response: Set up a high-powered task force that includes the Commercial Affairs Department, Singapore's white-collar crime investigation agency.

It will look at how the fraud detection system for SkillsFuture claims can be strengthened , said Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung.

2 Keppel Corp unit 'not let off lightly' in graft scandal

Two weeks after news broke of how Keppel Corp's offshore and marine unit had given out US$55 million in bribes over 13 years in Brazil, the Government weighed in for the first time.

Senior Minister of State for Finance and Law Indranee Rajah defended the move to issue the Singapore-listed company a conditional warning in lieu of prosecution, as part of a global resolution. The US$422 million (S$562 million) fine imposed on Keppel Offshore and Marine (KOM) and its American subsidiary was a far heavier penalty than any claim or penalty that KOM might be subject to under Singapore law, she said.

3 Leon Perera says sorry for 'inaccurate recollections'

Will he apologise or will he not?

The question was quickly settled, when Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera of the Workers' Party said sorry for his "inaccurate recollections" over Mediacorp's editing of parliamentary footage.

At a Parliament sitting on Nov 7, Mr Perera claimed Mediacorp had removed "certain bits" from a clip of a speech he made and that it was rectified only after he contacted them.

Leader of the House Grace Fu last week called on him to apologise for "misrepresenting facts".

Yesterday, he conceded his "memory of the incident was inaccurate", adding that he did not deliberately mislead Parliament.







