Hop on board driverless bus at NTU

Nanyang Technological University students will soon be able to make their way around campus on a driverless shuttle bus, as part of a collaboration between NTU, SMRT Services and Dutch firm 2getthere. The bus, which can carry 24 passengers and travel at speeds of up to 40kmh, has safely ferried about 4,000 passengers along a 350m route between two student halls since November. With the new agreement between the three parties, this will be expanded to a 500m route linking student halls to the main academic areas.