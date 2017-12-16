Hook S.E.A. Aquarium sleepover in ST contest

Sixty readers of The Straits Times will get to spend next Friday night with manta rays, leopard sharks and other fish at the S.E.A. Aquarium on Sentosa.

This prize catch of an overnight stay awaits 15 winners of a Straits Times contest that is open to subscribers of the newspaper. Details of this ST+ news with benefits contest are in today's Straits Times.

Each winning entry entitles a family of four to enjoy the sleepover, which includes the rare opportunity to feed manta rays and attend talks on ocean conservation, as well as tucking into breakfast the following morning before bidding farewell. Sleeping bags will be provided. The package, named Ocean Dreams, is worth $558.

Resorts World Sentosa has put it together for the first time to mark Christmas, its spokesman said, adding that it is part of the "annual Merry Fishmas celebrations at S.E.A. Aquarium".

The aquarium has 40,000 marine animals representing 120 species.

The ST+ news with benefits contest comes under the SPH rewards programme. It recently offered 50 lucky subscribers a pair of tickets each to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie.To participate in the contest for an overnight stay at the S.E.A. Aquarium:

• Download the SPH Rewards app



• Look out for the giveaway in the Rewards section

• Save the deal to your e-wallet

• Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page and answer this question: Why do you want to win this Ocean Dreams sleepover?

For more information, visit: https://www.rwsentosa.com/en/attractions/sea-aquarium/educational-programmes/ocean-dreams