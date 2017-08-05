Honour to take part in NDP, say first-timers

This time last year, 20-year-old Tan Jun Lin was stuffing fun packs for paradegoers for the National Day Parade (NDP).

The lance corporal with the 5th Battalion Singapore Infantry Regiment has a starring role this year, driving one of three Singapore Armed Forces Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles as part of the Dynamic Defence Display (D3).

During the first segment of the D3, the Terrex will provide cover fire for troopers who are returning to the vehicle.

"Being given the chance to drive a Terrex for the NDP is a huge honour," said Lance Cpl Tan, adding that it is a "daunting challenge". He learnt to operate the 24-tonne armoured vehicle in April.

Taking part in the parade for the first time is also a point of pride for 3WO Wong, who said he is excited to represent the navy.

As coxswain for one of four rigid-hulled inflatable boats involved in a high-speed chase sequence during the D3 segment, he must manoeuvre the boat deftly while gunners shoot blanks at two "intruders" on jet skis.

The 40-year-old said: "What makes it feel real is the speed, because you don't have a lot of time to think - judgment is crucial, and any error will result in collision."