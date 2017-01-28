Hongbao, card present the best of local art

Masterpieces by two of Singapore's top Chinese ink painters, Mr Lee Hock Moh and Mr Koh Mun Hong, adorn limited edition hongbao, or red packets, designed by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) to usher in the Year of the Rooster.

Mr Lee's ink-and-colour painting, Bliss, which he painted in 2009, depicts a family of chickens - a rooster, hen, and five chicks - among a cluster of orchids.

Mr Koh's painting in a similar medium, Harmony And Prosperity, features two doves basking in the warmth and exuberance of spring amid pink orchids and other red and purple flowers. He painted it last year.

SCCC also features artwork by another top Chinese Singaporean ink painter, Mr Tan Kian Por, on its Chinese New Year card. The painting, Auspicious Cloud, completed in 2014, is of two peonies in full bloom, symbolising prosperity.

All three artists are Cultural Medallion recipients. Mr Lee, 69, was awarded the medallion in 1981; Mr Koh, 64, last year; and Mr Tan, 67, in 2001.

SCCC chief executive officer Choo Thiam Siew said the red packets and the greeting card are good platforms to showcase the works of Singapore's artists.

"It helps to bring good local artworks closer to the public," he said adding that the paintings also enhance the aesthetic value of the red packets.

SCCC will be collaborating with more artists, and arts and cultural groups, to showcase the unique Chinese Singaporean culture through other platforms such as exhibitions, talks and concerts, he added.

Mr Lee, who is well known for his paintings of orchids, said: "This is the Year of the Rooster, and I am very honoured that my painting was chosen for use on one of SCCC's red packet designs."

• Members of the public can win the red packets by taking part in games and quizzes on the SCCC's facebook page (www.facebook.com/Singaporechineseculturalcentre) until Feb 11. Winners will be notified online and will have to collect their prizes at SCCC's new building at 1, Straits Boulevard, off Shenton Way.