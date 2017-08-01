Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to visit Singapore

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Singapore, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, from Wednesday (Aug 2) to Thursday, said a press statement issued Tuesday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mrs Lam will call on and be hosted to dinner by PM Lee.

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister-in-charge of the Civil Service, will host Mrs Lam to lunch. She will also call on Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Mrs Lam will visit the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Civil Service College, the GovTech Hive, the National Gallery of Singapore and the Asian Civilisations Museum, said the statement.