Home Briefs: Yaacob leads group to annual Haj meet

Yaacob leads group to annual Haj meet

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim is leading Singapore's delegation to the annual Haj Ministerial Meeting in Saudi Arabia which started yesterday and ends tomorrow. He is accompanied by Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) chief executive Haji Abdul Razak Hassan Maricar.

Dr Yaacob will meet Saudi Arabia's new Minister for Haj and Umrah Saleh Benten to discuss arrangements for Singaporean pilgrims performing the Haj this August, and other Haj-related issues. In the city of Medina, Dr Yaacob will attend a dialogue with Singapore students.

Alert on fake ICA website

Do not enter any personal information at www.ica.sgov.asia, a fake copy of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website.

The ICA said yesterday the fake website is designed to phish for visa application numbers and passport numbers of its users. Phishing refers to fraudulent copies of existing websites designed to lure users into entering personal information.

In its statement, the ICA said: "Members of the public are advised to use only the official ICA website at www.ica.gov.sg for all informational and transactional needs concerning ICA matters."

Access to the official ICA website and all data remains uncompromised. A police report has been made for this incident.

Household gas tariff rises by 4.5%

Gas tariff for households will rise by 4.5 per cent from today to April 30, supplier City Gas said yesterday. It will rise from 16.85 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh) to 17.61 cents per kwh, excluding GST.

This is due to a 20.8 per cent rise in fuel costs, compared with the past quarter. City Gas reviews tariffs based on guidelines set by industry regulator Energy Market Authority.