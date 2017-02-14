Home briefs: Two ERP gantries to be activated

Two ERP gantries to be activated

Two Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries along the east-bound Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) will be activated in the evening from next Monday, after a quarterly review by the Land Transport Authority.

The two gantries are located after Adam Road and at the Mount Pleasant slip road into PIE (Changi). Their rates will be set at $2 between 5.30pm and 7pm and $1 from 7pm to 7.30pm.

Along the north-bound Central Expressway, two gantries located after the PIE exit will also have their rates increased by $1 from 6pm to 8pm from Monday.

The second quarterly ERP rate review for 2017 will take place in May.

NTU-JTC tie-up on transport research

Transport operator SMRT yesterday signed an agreement with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and JTC to research how buses and trains can "seamlessly integrate" with new transport modes such as autonomous vehicles.

An app that will allow commuters to plan journeys around these various modes of transport will also be developed.

NTU is expected to pump $3 million into the project - which will see its campus and the neighbouring CleanTech Park serve as a 250ha test bed - over the next three years.