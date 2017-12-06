Home Briefs: SIA, SilkAir to code-share with Scoot

SIA, SilkAir to code-share with Scoot

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir have inked a new code-share agreement with low-cost subsidiary Scoot, which will allow travellers to fly to more than 130 destinations in total.

A joint statement from SIA, SilkAir and Scoot said SIA will progressively add its SQ designator code and SilkAir its MI code to Scoot-operated flights. The code-share arrangements will begin with Scoot flights to Athens, Clark, Gold Coast, Hat Yai, Ipoh, Krabi, Kuching and Palembang.

SIA and SilkAir passengers will be offered Scoot's FlyBagEat privileges, which include a checked baggage allowance, complimentary meal and beverages, and a blanket for flights above four hours.

They will also be able to select seats on Scoot flights online through the SIA and SilkAir websites when booking their tickets, for a fee.

The code-share flights are subject to regulatory approvals and tickets will be progressively made available through the various booking channels.

New director for ISEAS - Yusof Ishak

Mr Choi Shing Kwok, 58, will take over as director of the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute from Mr Tan Chin Tiong, 73, who will step down from the position on Jan 14.

Mr Choi was permanent secretary for the Environment and Water Resources from July 2012 until he retired in October. He was permanent secretary for Transport from 2005 to 2012, and director of the security and intelligence division at the Ministry of Defence from 1995 to 2005.

Mr Tan, 73, who was the institute's director since March 2012, will take on the role of senior adviser. ISEAS board of trustees chairman, Professor Wang Gungwu, acknowledged Mr Tan's contributions in a statement and extended his welcome to Mr Choi.