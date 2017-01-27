Home Briefs :Post-secondary school postings out next week

Post-secondary school postings out next week

O-level school-leavers will find out next Thursday whether they got into the schools of their choice.

They can obtain their results through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) website from 9am, or by text if they provided a mobile number during registration.

Those posted to a junior college or the Millennia Institute are to report there on Friday at 7.30am. Polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education will send enrolment packages by mail with further instructions.

Students who wish to transfer schools should approach those schools directly to see if there are vacancies and if they meet the cut-off. Appeals for a place in a polytechnic diploma course, or to transfer to another course, can be done through the Polytechnic JAE website.

900 clinics to stay open over CNY break

More than 900 clinics will be open during the Chinese New Year holiday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The public may access the list of clinics and their operating hours through the MOH website, MOH's directory of licensed healthcare institutions, the Agency for Integrated Care's Singapore Silver Pages, the Community Health Assist Scheme webpage, and the MOH iHealthSg mobile application.

MOH urged those who feel unwell to visit their general practitioner or a 24-hour clinic for conditions that are not life-threatening or serious.

It advises the public to seek medical treatment at a hospital's accident and emergency department only for emergencies, such as chest pains, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding.