Home Briefs: Teen cyclist hit by car in Corporation Road dies

Teen cyclist hit by car in Corporation Road dies

A teenage cyclist who was hit by a car in Corporation Road last week died in hospital on Tuesday.

Ms Wang Yuling, 19, had been working in Singapore in an electronics company for two years, her father, Mr Wang Hua, 44, told the Chinese media.

She had been taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an unconscious state after the collision on March 27.

The Straits Times understands that no arrest has been made yet.

Police warn public of SMS kidnap scams

The police have advised the public to be on their guard if they receive SMSes claiming their loved ones have been kidnapped.

These text messages usually also ask for money to be transferred to a bank account to "ensure" the loved one's safety.

The police advise those who receive such messages not to transfer any money but to contact their loved ones immediately to confirm they are safe. Recipients of such texts should not reply to them but block the number and report it as spam.

Anyone with information on such cases can submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000.