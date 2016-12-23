Home Briefs: Nabbed at checkpoint with drugs in underwear

Nabbed at checkpoint with drugs in underwear

A Malaysian motorcyclist was arrested after he was found with about 900g of heroin in his underwear at Tuas Checkpoint.

The 23-year-old man had been stopped by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers in the motorcycle arrival area at 6.10am on Wednesday.

While inspecting the man, the officers suspected that he had hidden drugs in his underwear.

They alerted Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers, who searched the man and found the heroin.

The drug haul is estimated to be worth more than $63,000.

The man was then placed under arrest.

Those convicted of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin could face the death penalty, ICA and CNB said in a joint statement yesterday.

The statement said that border checks are "critical to our nation's security".

"The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," it added.

Accident in Tuas lands lorry driver in hospital

An accident at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Tuas West Drive, towards Tuas Checkpoint, landed a lorry driver in hospital yesterday.

The lorry blocked the two right-most lanes and its front was badly damaged, according to a video on Twitter.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for assistance at about 8.20am.

An ambulance was dispatched and the lorry driver, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the National University Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

Shelved Muji eel-rice kit passes radioactivity test

Muji's conger eel rice kit is safe for consumption, the Japanese retail store said yesterday.

The product passed radioactivity testing by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore, Muji said in a statement.

"Following the confirmation, we will continue the sales of the product," it said.

But Muji will also continue to accept returns and give refunds until Dec 31.

The store removed the conger eel rice kit from its shelves on Dec 16 over concerns that the product's ingredients may have come from areas affected by Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

The halt in sales came after reports that Muji's conger eel rice kit and crab rice kit had been recalled in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The crab rice kit is not available in Singapore.

Customers can find out more from Muji's customer service department, by calling 6346-4123 or e-mailing customerservice@muji.com.sg.

Anti-diabetes campaign gets multimedia boost

The national campaign against diabetes got a boost from multimedia installations rolled out this month by Singapore Press Holdings' out-of-home advertising arm SPHMBO.

The installations, which aim to convey the "Let's Beat Diabetes" message to Singaporeans, feature multimedia "dominoes" that show how bad lifestyle habits can eventually lead to diabetes and health complications.

The campaign is a collaboration by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Communications and Information and the Health Promotion Board.

Statistics show that Singapore has the second-highest proportion of diabetics among developed nations. By 2050, as many as one million - or one in six Singaporeans - could be suffering from diabetes.

The anti-diabetes campaign's domino installations will be on display for eight weeks, until Feb 5 next year.

They can be found in malls such as Jurong Point, Midpoint Orchard, Big Box, White Sands, Tampines Mall and One KM.

For more information on the campaign, visit www. letsbeatdiabetes.sg

To explore unique advertising opportunities with SPHMBO, call the sales hotline on 6319-5226.