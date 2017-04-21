Home Briefs: MRT station alarm set off by contractor

MRT station alarm set off by contractor

A fire alarm that went off at Raffles Place MRT station on Wednesday evening was accidentally triggered by a contractor, SMRT said.

It caused the fire sprinklers to turn on and the shutters to come down. A video sent to The Straits Times showed a curtain of water dripping at a lift in the MRT interchange station.

Investigations showed that the alarm was accidentally triggered by a contractor who was repairing a lift in the station, said Mr Patrick Nathan, vice-president of corporate information and communications at SMRT.

Fly direct to London for under $200

Travellers will be able to fly to London's Gatwick airport for under $200 from September, when low-cost carrier Norwegian begins its non-stop services between Singapore and London.

A one-way economy class ticket to London is priced from $199, while a one-way premium class ticket starts at $839. Fares include all applicable fees and taxes.

From London, a one-way economy class ticket to Singapore is priced from £179 (S$320), while a one-way premium class ticket starts at £699.

Thirteen arrested over vice activities

Thirteen foreigners believed to have been conducting vice activities were arrested on Wednesday.

The group consisted of 10 men and three women, the police said yesterday.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau and the Bedok Division raided the forested areas in Kaki Bukit in an operation at 7pm on Wednesday.

The group were arrested for offences such as wilful trespass on state land and suspected consumption of controlled drugs.

Those convicted of wilful trespass on state land can be fined up to $1,000.