Home Briefs: Man charged with attempted robbery

Man charged with attempted robbery

A man was charged yesterday with trying to rob a woman at knife-point in a minimart in Tampines Street 11.

Christopher Neo Yong Heng, 30, is alleged to have tried to rob Ms Siti Farhana Mohd Pauzi, 29, of cash at Go2Mart convenience store while armed with a kitchen knife at about 4.30pm on Dec 12 last year.

A police statement said officers established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on Jan 16.

Neo was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric assessment. His case will be mentioned on Feb 1. If convicted, he could be jailed for between two and seven years and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Singaporean feared missing in Brisbane

The police in east Australia are seeking information on a missing Singapore man while the Singapore Airlines are looking for a missing crew member.

Queensland police said in a press statement yesterday that it is seeking public assistance to help locate a Singaporean "who may be in the Brisbane city area".

Mr Norsyafiq Norman, 23, was last seen at a hotel in Ann Street on Tuesday afternoon.

He did not turn up for his departing flight that night, and has not contacted his family, the police said.

SIA has confirmed that one of its cabin crew is missing, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

An airline spokesman said: "We are working closely with the local authorities in Brisbane to locate a member of our cabin crew, who did not report for duty on Jan 17 and we are in contact with the family of the crew to offer assistance."

Mr Norsyafiq is described as 175cm-tall, of slim build, and has black hair.