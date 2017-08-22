Home Briefs: Lorry carrying incense paper catches fire

Lorry carrying incense paper catches fire

A lorry carrying incense paper caught fire on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas yesterday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at around 2.15pm. It dispatched a pair of fire engines and a pair of fire bikes.

The fire was extinguished through the use of a hose reel and a compressed air foam backpack.

No one was injured.

In a video sent to The Straits Times, an SCDF car and two fire engines could be seen parked beside the chevrons at the right-most filtering lane.

Firefighters were seen near the lorry, which was partially charred. Incense paper was strewn all over the road around it.

Two men held over row at bak kut teh stall

Two men, aged 50 and 53, have been arrested for causing nuisance at a bak kut teh stall in Balestier.

The police had received reports that a few men were creating a scene at the stall in Balestier Road last Saturday.

The men were rowdy, according to witnesses, and allegedly toppled over a bun steamer and threw cutlery at staff.

Investigations by Tanglin Police Division officers revealed the identities of the men, and the two were arrested yesterday.

The 53-year-old is also being investigated for a separate offence of rash act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of an offence of public nuisance may be fined up to $1,000.

For the offence of rash act, anyone convicted may be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $2,500.