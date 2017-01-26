Home Briefs: Istana grounds open to public on Jan 29

Istana grounds open to public on Jan 29

The Istana grounds will be open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm this coming Sunday, the second day of Chinese New Year.

Visitors will be treated to performances such as lion dance, opera and a puppet show with trained monkeys. There will also be a display of birds by Wildlife Reserves Singapore and a Chinese calligraphy booth.

Those interested in viewing the Istana's flora, fauna and biodiversity can sign up for the Nature Guided Walk, or they can tour the Istana's main building, where they can view selected function rooms and a display of gifts presented to the President and Prime Minister by foreign dignitaries.

Visitors can also embark on a self-guided tour with the help of the "Istana Garden Walk" mobile app.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay a $2 entrance fee.

Visitors should enter the grounds via the main gate in Orchard Road.

10 SBS bus services end early tomorrow

With offices closing early tomorrow, the eve of Chinese New Year, 10 SBS Transit bus services will not be operating during the evening peak hours.

These are 128, 10e, 14e, 30e, 74e, 89e, 151e, 174e, 196e and 513, SBS Transit said. They will ply their last trips from the city by 2pm tomorrow.

Bus service 128 will operate return trips from the city centre from 1.20pm to 1.35pm.

The following Fast Forward services will operate return trips from the city centre from 12.51pm to 2pm: 10e, 14e, 30e, 74e, 89e, 151e, 174e and 196e.

Express bus service 513 will operate two trips at 1.15pm and 1.30pm.

These bus services will operate normally for their morning trips from the heartland.