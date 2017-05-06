Home briefs: Heroin, cannabis worth $307,000 seized

Heroin, cannabis worth $307,000 seized

Officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority seized about 3.7kg of heroin and 1kg of cannabis, worth an estimated $307,000, from a Malaysia-registered bus at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Malaysian bus driver was arrested, along with two male passengers, aged 20 and 24.Investigations are ongoing.

P1 registration to begin on June 29

Registration of children entering Primary 1 next year will begin on June 29 and end on Aug 28, the Ministry of Education's website said.

Children born between Jan 2, 2011, and Jan 1, 2012 (both dates inclusive), have to register for admission to primary school.

Parents can register their children in a school of their choice from 8am to 11am, and 2.30pm to 4.30pm, on each scheduled registration day.

Gas supply disruption in Jurong West

A gas leak from a damaged underground pipe in Jurong West Street 65 disrupted the supply to some 1,305 households from 12 Housing Board blocks yesterday.

The disruption started from about 3.15pm, and the supply was restored by 9pm.

A fire broke out at the void deck of one of the affected blocks, but was put out by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.