Home Briefs: Get $100 in credit for dating events

Get $100 in credit for dating events

Registered users of the Social Development Network website will receive $100 in credit to spend this year on subsidised dating events and services for singles under the Spark Connections initiative.

Credits may be used to offset up to half the cost of an activity. More than 200 events organised by dating agencies will take place from today to March 31.

Nominations for Arif Budiman award open

Nominations are open for this year's Arif Budiman Malay Language Teachers' Award. It is given to Malay-language teachers who have made significant contributions to the teaching and learning of the subject, and has been presented to 45 teachers in the past 10 years.

Nominations opened yesterday and will close on April 7. The forms will be given to all schools and can also be downloaded online.

SAF regular dies after losing consciousness

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular died after losing consciousness in Pasir Laba Camp yesterday morning.

Second Warrant Officer Sim Poh Wah lost consciousness in the camp at 7.53am, Mindef said.

He was taken to Pasir Laba Camp Medical Centre, and later to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The SAF ambulance arrived at the hospital at 8.45am, but 2WO Sim was pronounced dead at 9am.

"Mindef and SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late 2WO Sim," said Mindef. SAF is assisting his family in their time of grief, it added.