Home Briefs: GCE O-level results out next Wednesday

GCE O-level results out next Wednesday

The results of the 2016 GCE O-level examinations will be released next Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday that school candidates can collect their results from their schools at 2pm.

Private candidates will be notified of their results by post on the same day. They can also obtain their results online, via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board's website, using their SingPass account.

Students applying to junior colleges, Millennia Institute, polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can do so through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE).

The JAE will be open from 3pm next Wednesday till 4pm on Jan 16.

MOE said posting results for JAE applications have been scheduled for release on Feb 2, via either the JAE website or SMS to the mobile phone numbers provided by applicants during registration.

Applicants posted to junior colleges or Millennia Institute are to report to their respective institutions on Feb 3, while those posted to polytechnics or the ITE will receive a letter on enrolment details.

Delays on East-West Line due to track fault

A track fault caused delays for up to an hour on the East-West Line during the morning rush hour yesterday.

The east-bound stretch from the Boon Lay to Clementi stations was affected, train operator SMRT first said in a tweet at 7.47am.

It warned commuters to expect an additional 10 minutes of travelling time, which it later revised to 15 minutes.

In an update at 8.03am, SMRT also revealed that the fault was near Clementi station and that trains were running more slowly as a result.

SMRT announced at 8.36am that the fault had been cleared.

Amid the delays, SMRT staff earned praise from several Twitter users for coming to the aid of a commuter who allegedly fainted at Jurong East station.

User @HamzahKent said in his tweet: "Saw a passenger fainted in MRT at Jurong East. Kudos to the staff & members of the public who helped him."