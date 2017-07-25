Home briefs : Fleece jackets for UK-bound students

Fleece jackets for UK-bound students

Property company Mapletree Investments will be giving away fleece jackets to students attending school at a university or college in Britain, or who will be moving there to study.

The giveaway is for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, and will take place from July 28 to 30 at VivoCity, west boulevard level 1.

Eligible individuals can reserve the jacket online at https://events.searix.net/homeandaway/ and collect it between 11am and 9pm. Stocks are limited.

Mapletree owns and manages 26 student accommodation properties in Britain, across 13 core university towns including London and Manchester.

Barriers to keep out boars at interchange

A "peaceful" solution has been put in place to stop wild boars entering the bus interchange in Tuas.

Animal welfare group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) helped set up close to 200 metal barriers along the perimeter of the terminal that fringes the forested area, it said on Facebook on Sunday.

"For the past two days, representatives from the bus terminal have told us that wild boars have not been seen entering the bus terminal... We will continue to monitor the situation at night," an Acres spokesman added.

The metal barriers were put up in response to a viral video last month which showed more than 15 of the animals loitering on the road as well as trotting around in front of the interchange canteen.

In collaboration with SBS Transit, "two or three volunteers" from Acres set up the barriers rented to them at no cost by T.K.H, a rental company.

Lauding it as a "creative or unorthodox manner in which we can coexist with wild animals", the spokesman said it was a matter of "a lot of thinking and how (Acres) can get many different entities together to solve the problem".