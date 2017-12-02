Home briefs: Filipino jailed for having sex with girl, 15

Filipino jailed for having sex with girl, 15

A Filipino healthcare assistant was jailed for 12 months yesterday for having sex with a 15-year-old girl he came to know through social networking app WeChat.

Ray Reuven Roche Carbolido, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual penetration of a minor, with two other charges taken into consideration.

The court heard that he had sent her a chat request on March 19 this year and, while chatting, asked if she wanted to have sex. She agreed and went to his home in Ang Mo Kio that evening.

He was arrested after KK Women's and Children's Hospital lodged a "case of sexual related incident'' to the police on April 1. He could have been jailed for up to 10 years and /or fined.

162 nabbed in 4-day drug bust

A four-day islandwide drug operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has netted a total of 162 offenders.

CNB said yesterday that the drugs seized amounted to 158g of Ice, 65g of heroin, 14g of cannabis, 1.2kg of synthetic cannabis, 187 Erimin-5 tablets, 13 Ecstasy tablets, 13 LSD stamps and four "yaba" (methamphetamine) tablets.

The drugs are estimated to be worth more than $25,000, CNB told The Straits Times.

The operation, which began on Monday, was supported by the police. Areas that officers covered included Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Serangoon and Tampines.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, drug offenders face the death penalty if they are convicted of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, or pure heroin.