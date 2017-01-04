Home briefs : Consumer watchdog gets new executive director

Consumer watchdog gets new executive director

The Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) has appointed a new executive director with effect from Sunday.

Case said yesterday that Mr Loy York Jiun would replace incumbent Seah Seng Choon, 64, who will become Case's adviser.

Mr Seah had held the top post at Case since 2002.

Mr Loy, 43, who became Case's deputy executive editor in April last year, previously held various senior appointments within NTUC - among them, the position of director of the Corporate Planning Secretariat.

Mr Loy said of his new role: "Case has been playing a critical role as a consumer advocate and champion with Seng Choon as its most visible face.

"I hope to build on Seng Choon's good work and the strong foundation that he has laid."

During Mr Seah's stint as executive director, Case helped to pass and implement the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act and the "lemon law" in 2004 and 2012 respectively.

He has also been credited with beefing up consumer protection by introducing regular surveys and product testing.

460g of heroin seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

About 460g of heroin was seized from a Malaysia-registered motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old Malaysian man, was stopped by a checkpoint officer at around 3.40am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore and Central Narcotics Bureau said yesterday.

A bag of heroin worth an estimated $32,000 was found on the man. He was arrested and his motorcycle seized for further investigations.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, he could face the death penalty if the amount of pure heroin trafficked exceeds 15g.

Lower postage rates for Chinese New Year

As part of efforts to encourage the sending of greeting cards during major festivals, Singapore Post is offering lower postage rates for Chinese New Year.

The rates will apply to stamped and franked greeting cards posted between this Saturday and Jan 29. Chinese New Year falls on Jan 28 this year.

It will cost a flat rate of 70 cents to send greeting cards weighing up to 40g anywhere in the world. The normal rates range from 70 cents to $2, depending on weight and destination.

Sending greeting cards of a non-standard size locally will cost 30 cents for cards weighing up to 20g and 37 cents for cards weighing up to 40g, down from the regular rate of 60 cents.

For greeting cards to Malaysia and Brunei, rates will remain unchanged at 50 cents for cards weighing up to 20g and 70 cents for cards weighing up to 50g.

Festive rates are also offered for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali and Christmas.