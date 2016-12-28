Home Briefs: AVA probing carpool dog-biting incident

AVA probing carpool dog-biting incident

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) will investigate an alleged dog-biting incident involving a passenger who used the GrabHitch service in the early hours of Sunday.

University student Rushdan Eilyaas, 24, claimed in a Facebook post on Monday that his driver's chihuahua bit him on the right arm at the end of his ride from VivoCity to Bukit Batok.

The lengthy post went viral, chalking up over 3,000 shares.

Mr Rushdan, who uploaded photos of the dog bite on Facebook, said he incurred $117.40 in medical bills, including charges for a tetanus shot and antibiotics.

GrabHitch is a carpooling service that matches a passenger with a private car owner travelling in the same direction.

A Grab spokesman said in a statement yesterday that it will reimburse Mr Rushdan his trip fare and medical bills as a "gesture of goodwill".

It has also suspended the driver for violation of its code of conduct, as he used a car that was not registered on the Grab platform.

In response to queries, AVA said it has received feedback from Mr Rushdan and will be investigating the incident.

S'pore is Asia's No. 2 vegan-friendly city: Peta

The Lion City has earned the No. 2 spot on Peta's list of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities in Asia, for its lively vegan food scene.

Mr Jason Baker, vice-president of international campaigns for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), said in a press statement yesterday: "Whether you're looking for first-rate artisanal food, a decadent dessert, or a low-key lunch, Singapore has the vegan restaurant for you."

Taipei pipped Singapore to the top spot on the list.