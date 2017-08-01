Home Briefs: FairPrice Foundation to donate $2.6m to families

FairPrice Foundation to donate $2.6m to families

FairPrice Foundation has committed to donating $2.6 million to support low-income families this year to mark the supermarket chain's 44th anniversary.

The amount will benefit families under the NTUC-U Care Fund and will be raised through the "We Care for families b'coz U Care" initiative, which will donate the proceeds from this month's sales of FairPrice's housebrand bread at the supermarket chain's 299 outlets.

Man jailed for filming daughter in the shower

A man who recorded a video of his 21-year-old daughter in the shower was jailed for four months yesterday.

The 48-year-old Malaysian pleaded guilty to insulting the modesty of his biological daughter in their rented Toh Yi Drive flat in July last year. He cannot be named due to a gag order. At the time, they were living in the same rented room.

The accused, who has depression, could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined for insulting modesty.