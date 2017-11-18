Hobbyist club gets new field for members to fly model planes, drones

SINGAPORE - A dedicated field for flying model aeroplanes and drones has been set aside for Radio Modellers Singapore, allowing club members to launch and fly their aero-models near Labrador Nature Reserve.

Club members sent their model aircraft, which range from small, entry-level models to faithful reproductions of airplanes that stretch more than 1m long, whizzing into the sky during the club's Open House on Saturday morning (Nov 18).

The club has a one-year lease with the Singapore Land Authority to use the field, which is the size of about six football fields, in Port Road for flying purposes.

It first moved to its new field from its old club location in Tuas in February.

However, it could not make full use of it, as time was needed to compact a portion of the field to form a 130m runway for model planes to take off.

The club has since got its lease renewed for another year until the end of December 2018.

Radio Modellers Singapore president Kalvin Lim said: "Club members can fly their aircraft safely here, as the field is big enough and in a more convenient location."

The field is open only to Radio Modellers Singapore members. The club currently has about 80 members.

Radio Modellers Singapore is the oldest registered club for the hobby. It was set up in 1954 and formally registered in 1962.