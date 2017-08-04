Hong Kong leader visits Singapore govt agencies

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam looking at a model of Singapore at the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) office in Singapore, on Aug 3, 2017.
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam looking at a model of Singapore at the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) office in Singapore, on Aug 3, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

Hong Kong plans to set up its first training academy for its 170,000 civil servants, the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday after visiting three government agencies in Singapore.

She told reporters that the Civil Service College, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and GovTech Hive were selected because of her vision of what she wants to do back in Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam also met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and other ministers during her two-day visit.

PM Lee and Mrs Lam reaffirmed the close ties between Singapore and Hong Kong, and noted that the two cities share many similarities and challenges, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Singapore is the first destination for Mrs Lam's first overseas trip since taking office last month. She left for Thailand last night.

The Straits Times on August 04, 2017
