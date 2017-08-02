HK leader on two-day visit to Singapore

Published
1 hour ago

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is on a two-day visit to Singapore, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, starting today, said a press statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She will call on and be hosted to dinner by PM Lee. Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister-in- charge of the Civil Service, will host her to lunch. She will also call on Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Mrs Lam will visit the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Civil Service College, GovTech Hive, National Gallery Singapore and Asian Civilisations Museum, said the statement.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2017, with the headline 'HK leader on two-day visit to Singapore'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice