HK leader on two-day visit to Singapore

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is on a two-day visit to Singapore, at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, starting today, said a press statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She will call on and be hosted to dinner by PM Lee. Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister-in- charge of the Civil Service, will host her to lunch. She will also call on Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Mrs Lam will visit the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Civil Service College, GovTech Hive, National Gallery Singapore and Asian Civilisations Museum, said the statement.