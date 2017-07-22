Historic mosque reopens after $1.46m revamp

Congregants at the Haji Muhammad Salleh Mosque can enjoy greater accessibility and comfort, following the completion of upgrading works to its facilities and main prayer spaces.

The mosque in Palmer Road, near Shenton Way, officially reopened yesterday with new features, including a toilet for people with disabilities, a platform lift and a new extended prayer space covered by a glass canopy.

Existing facilities were also rejuvenated, including the installation of air-conditioning in the prayer hall, and the retiling of the mosque's open area.

The mosque was closed for renovation in September 2015, and the works were completed this month. During that time, the community's activities and prayer needs were held at a temporary facility next to the mosque.

The upgrading works cost around $1.46 million, of which $200,000 was funded by the Mosque Building and Mendaki Fund. The remaining sum was raised by the mosque.

Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in- charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim officiated the reopening. He toured the mosque together with Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) chief executive Haji Abdul Razak Maricar and the Mufti of Singapore Fatris Bakaram.

The chairman of the mosque management board, Haji Izammuddin Mohamed Ali, said: "With the improved facilities, we hope our visitors will want to come more often."

He said visits will be more convenient with the upcoming Prince Edward MRT station, slated for completion by 2025, being built next door.

The refurbished mosque can accommodate 700 congregants.

According to Muis, "conscientious efforts" were taken in conserving the architectural features of the 114-year-old mosque and the Habib Noh shrine.

Mr Roslan Mohamad Hamin, 42, who works in the logistics industry, said the new features made the mosque "more modern- looking and comfortable".

He has been praying at the mosque for more than 10 years.

"There is a sense of familiarity with the people here. We are like family," he said.