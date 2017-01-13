His birthday gift? A personalised copy of ST

The Straits Times reader Raymond Lim got a special 60th birthday surprise last week.

An exclusive, personalised and framed copy of the paper, together with a cake and a bottle of champagne, was delivered to his office at lunchtime.

His wife Julie Tan had pulled it off with his colleagues' help.

She ordered a daily edition of Personalised Print, which allows readers to publish personalised messages on the premium front page newspaper advertisement space - worth between $8,000 and $28,000 - of their chosen newspaper and publication date. It cost her $1,000.

Mr Lim said he was taken "by surprise" when Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) representatives showed up at his desk with his birthday present. His colleagues also sang a birthday song.

"It's amazing to have The Straits Times exclusively designed for me, and to see my photo and birthday wishes on the front page. Now, I have something to look back on to remember the day I turned 60."

Personalised Print, an SPH service launched on Nov 16 last year, allows readers to publish personalised messages on the front pages of The Straits Times, The Business Times or Lianhe Zaobao, for any date in advance.

Readers have been using it to commemorate special occasions such as birthdays, wedding anniversaries and even their pets' birthdays.

Ms Elsie Chua, chief marketing officer of SPH's Integrated Marketing Division, said: "Our national newspapers have been serving our readers for a long time.

"We are delighted that our recently launched Personalised Print initiative allows us to build a new emotional connection with our readers.

"It provides a platform for our readers to connect with each other and celebrate important milestones in their lives."

Personalised Print will be having Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day editions, where readers can have personalised greetings on the front page of Lianhe Zaobao on Jan 27 for $88, or messages printed on The Straits Times' front page on Feb 14 for $199.

More information can be found at personal.sphads.com.sg/cny or personal.sphads.com.sg/valentine