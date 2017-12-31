Higher resolutions

"We need a resolution," the late R&B chanteuse Aaliyah sang in the 2001 single of the same name.

While she probably didn't intend it - the song is about a problematic relationship - Aaliyah was echoing the thoughts of thousands, if not millions, around the world who choose to create new year's resolutions.

While the concept of new year's resolutions is admirable - casting away bad habits and creating new, beneficial ones - it's become a joke that these resolutions rarely, if ever, stick.

According to research by the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, while as many as half of all Americans make new year's resolutions, only 8 per cent actually succeed in meeting their goals.

I can attest to this from personal experience.

I can't count the number of goals I've aspired to, and subsequently not followed through on.

This new year, like many other people, I'm going to work at reading more, taking the time to work out, eat better, spend more time with my family and becoming more productive at work, among other things. I'm going to fail quite miserably at most of these, I'm sure, but I hope to be able to say it's not for a lack of trying.

These include my more offbeat ambitions - such as forming the Singaporean version of hip-hop production duo The Neptunes or becoming the next Kanye West (I'm sensing a trend here) - as well as down-to-earth goals, such as eating healthier or working out every day.

Though I'd like to think I have few bad habits - I neither drink nor smoke, and I rarely curse - there are many areas where I feel I could use a lot of improvement.

For example, I procrastinate a lot and am highly disorganised - just look at the books, media releases and notebooks on my office desk.

This was a problem for me when I first joined the workforce almost a decade ago, and I couldn't wrap my head around how to manage the sudden influx of appointments, deadlines and paperwork.

Around that time, I started getting into self-help books as a way of trying to improve myself.

In fact, part of my bookshelf at home is still dedicated to titles by self-help gurus such as Stephen Covey and Dale Carnegie.

I also followed a number of personal productivity websites such as Lifehacker and 43 Folders.

There, I learnt about goals such as inbox zero - the term for getting your e-mail inbox as close to empty as possible as a means of staying on top of your work tasks - and the pomodoro technique, where work is broken into half-hour intervals as a way to manage time.

I tried to introduce some of these techniques into my life, but none of them ever stuck, perhaps because they were just too complicated and took too much effort to implement.

Faced with an increasing number of responsibilities, and feeling like I needed outside help to cope, I even considered getting a life coach at one point.

The cost of hiring one though - up to $200 per hour of coaching - eventually dissuaded me.

I realised after some time that I was spending more time reading up on how to improve myself than actually taking steps to do so.

Besides, some "productivity" advice, while seemingly useful at first read, is decidedly less feasible when put into practice.

For example, while checking and responding to your e-mail only once or twice a day - a common piece of advice on some websites - might make you less distracted, you might also end up missing something your boss needs you to work on immediately.

Former self-help writer Michelle Goodman revealed her own disillusionment with the self-help industry - said to be worth an estimated US$10 billion (S$13.4 billion) a year in the United States alone. In a piece on news website Vox earlier this year, she noted that self-help gurus were no more qualified to dish out advice than their readers.

She noted that one popular guru - who preached enlightenment through self-awareness - was not immune to wondering if his pants made him look fat.

So, for next year, I've decided to do away with new year's resolutions, and just give up on improving myself altogether.

Just kidding.

I'm not denying the benefits that self-help books or websites provide.

Nor am I rejecting the notion that the start of a new year provides a good starting point for those looking to take stock of their life, and see what needs improvement.

However, while the "new year, new me" ethos may be attractive, from my own experience, I know change isn't something that happens overnight.

It takes time, and you may never get to a position where you can consider yourself to be "good" at something.

After all, I'm still struggling to stick to a monthly budget or a daily to-do list, but I still try to keep at them.

Taking stock of one's life to see where there's room for improvement and change takes time, and isn't something that just happens when the clock strikes midnight on Jan 1.

But if we hope to grow and develop as human beings, it's definitely something that's necessary, whether it happens during the new year or not.

• #opinionoftheday is a column for younger writers in the newsroom to write about issues that matter to them and their peers.